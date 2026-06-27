/Trump to visit India early next year; relationship with PM Modi is great: US State Secy Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that President Donald Trump is likely to visit India early next year. He also praised Trump's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as strong and positive. The remarks come at a time when India and the United States continue to strengthen cooperation across trade, security, technology, and strategic partnerships.
Speaking to IANS at the White House, Rubio said ties between New Delhi and Washington are stronger than ever. He praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, spoke positively about ongoing trade negotiations, and indicated that a visit by Trump could further strengthen bilateral relations.
"I think it's going fantastic. I mean, it's very strong. We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. And we're hoping to finalize a trade deal. We're on the last inches of getting it done and it's very positive. We look forward to re-engaging again in another Quad meeting very soon, and I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a presidential visit in the early parts of next year," he said.
Rubio spoke highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's economic progress.
"We are enormous fans of Prime Minister Modi and what he's done," Rubio said.
"He leads a country that's making incredible gains economically and is really coming into its own as a global power, a country that's increasingly accounted for on decisions being made on the global stage."
Rubio said the personal relationship between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi remains one of the strengths of India-US ties.
"India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy," he said.
According to Rubio, strong leadership-level engagement helps both countries work more closely on key global and regional issues.
Rubio said shared democratic values and common interests continue to strengthen cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.
"These are the largest democracies in the world and the oldest democracy in the world," Rubio said. "I think we have so much aligned and in common that we can build and work on together."
He identified economics, supply chains, critical minerals, energy, security, and freedom of navigation as major areas of cooperation.
"These are all issues that bind us together. We're aligned on so many things," Rubio said.
Rubio also highlighted the role of the Indian-American community in bringing the two countries closer.
"You have a very strong Indian American community as well, which is an additional link between our countries," he said.
When informed about his popularity among Indian Americans, Rubio responded:
"Oh, good. I'm glad to hear that. I appreciate that very much. It's a community that's enriched our country in many ways."
India and the United States have significantly expanded their strategic partnership over the past two decades. Cooperation now covers defence, trade, critical technologies, energy, and the Indo-Pacific region.
Successive US administrations have described the India-US relationship as one of the most important partnerships of the 21st century. Rubio's remarks further underline the growing importance of ties between the world's largest and oldest democracies.
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