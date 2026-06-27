/Trump to visit India early next year; relationship with PM Modi is great: US State Secy Marco Rubio

"I think it's going fantastic. I mean, it's very strong. We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. And we're hoping to finalize a trade deal. We're on the last inches of getting it done and it's very positive. We look forward to re-engaging again in another Quad meeting very soon, and I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a presidential visit in the early parts of next year," he said.