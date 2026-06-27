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Trump to visit India early next year; relationship with PM Modi is great: US State Secy Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio says Donald Trump is likely to visit India early next year and highlights the strong relationship between Trump and PM Modi.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
Trump to visit India early next year; relationship with PM Modi is great: US State Secy Marco Rubio
Image Credit: ANI. PM Modi and US President Donald Trump.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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