Donald Trump Indicted: 5 Facts To Know About The Case Involving Porn Star Stormy Daniels

New Delhi: Donald Trump was charged with a crime for giving a porn star hush money during his 2016 campaign. Trump must now deal with the allegations while campaigning for a second presidential term next year. Former US President Donald Trump has responded to the indictment against him by accusing the Democrats of engaging in a witch-hunt against him. In a statement, Trump said, "This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history."

Here are the 5 facts about the case against Donald Trump:

Donald Trump, a real estate tycoon at the time, met adult film actress Stormy Daniels at a golf tournament in July 2006. Daniels was 27 at the time, while Trump was 60. Melania, his third wife, had given birth to their son Barron four months before. In her book "Full Disclosure," published in 2018, Daniels describes her encounter with Trump.

Daniels said in her book that one of Trump's bodyguards asked her to dinner with "The Apprentice" star in his penthouse. They then had "perhaps the least impressive sex I'd ever had," she writes in an account that also includes an unflattering description of Trump's anatomy.

Trump has denied having sex with Daniels and has accused her of "extortion" and a "total con job."

In 2016, Trump becomes the Republican presidential nominee. Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer and fixer, has acknowledged to arranging a $130,000 "hush money" payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about the 2006 tryst.

The payment was revealed by The Wall Street Journal in January 2018 and is the basis for the claims against Trump.

Despite the indictment, Trump's supporters remain optimistic. Al Mason, a New York real estate developer and co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee, told PTI, "It is 100 percent political. Trump will emerge even stronger as a result of the witch hunt. Never underestimate him."

According to the New York Times, an allegation against Trump is expected to be issued in the coming days. The charges are unknown till then.