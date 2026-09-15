/Fact-checking the viral photo allegedly showing Donald Trump kissing Natalie Harp on a golf course

A viral photo circulating across social media platforms falsely claims to show US President Donald Trump kissing his executive assistant, Natalie Harp, on a golf course. Close examination and digital analysis confirm that the image is unauthenticated and bears multiple hallmarks of artificial intelligence generation.
Users across multiple platforms quickly pointed out blatant graphical errors within higher-resolution versions of the image.
Anatomical errors: The woman in the photo appears to have six fingers on one hand, a common giveaway of early-generation or unrefined AI art.
Equipment inconsistencies: Golf clubs are visibly placed incorrectly in the front seat of the cart rather than the rear, and the clubs themselves look distorted.
Missing details: Observers noted that the pin flag lacks a club logo and key physical features, such as Trump's recognizable ear scar, are absent from the male figure.
There are 2 versions of a photo that have gone viral that show Trump kissing Natalie Harp.— Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) September 15, 2026
One version is clear, the other is low res & blurry.
The clear one is the original image & clearly AI generated. (Natalie's right hand has 6 fingers).
The blurry one is much more… pic.twitter.com/C80lxkIWQb
While Harp maintains a high-profile role within Trump's inner circle, real-world sightings do not validate the viral fabrication.
Frequent travel: Harp regularly accompanies Trump on public outings, including previous rounds at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia and international trips.
Digital skepticism: Commentators noted that in an era of ultra-high-resolution smartphone cameras, the intentionally grainy quality of the image strongly points toward digital manipulation.
Current status: Experts and fact-checkers confirm the image remains completely unauthenticated, fabricated to fuel online speculation.
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