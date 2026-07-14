/Donald Trump pays over $5.6 million to E. Jean Carroll in sexual abuse and defamation case

US President Donald Trump has paid more than $5.6 million to writer E. Jean Carroll, bringing an end to a lengthy legal dispute after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her in a civil lawsuit. Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, confirmed on Tuesday that her client had received the full amount awarded by the court, including interest accumulated during the appeals process, reported BBC.
The payment comes after a federal judge last week directed Trump to release the funds, despite his attempt to delay the transfer while seeking another review from the US Supreme Court. The country's highest court had previously declined to hear his appeal, effectively leaving the lower court's ruling in place.
According to Carroll's legal team, the total payment exceeded $5.62 million, covering the original $5 million damages award along with accrued interest.
Carroll, an 82-year-old former magazine columnist, accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s inside a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. She also sued him for defamation after he publicly denied her allegations in a 2022 post on his Truth Social platform.
In 2023, a New York jury concluded that Trump was liable for sexual abuse and defamation, awarding Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump has consistently denied the allegations.
Following the verdict, Trump deposited the awarded amount into a court-controlled account while pursuing appeals, delaying its release until the legal process concluded.
Trump's lawyers sharply criticized the case, describing it as politically motivated and referring to it as a "hoax" and a "witch hunt." They also argued that Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the trial, allowed evidence that unfairly influenced the jury.
However, a federal appeals court upheld the verdict last year, ruling that no significant legal errors had occurred during the trial that would justify a new hearing. The US Supreme Court's refusal to take up the case last month ultimately cleared the way for Carroll to receive the funds.
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