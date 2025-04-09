Donald Trump’s 104% Tariff On China Effective Today; Beijing Vows To 'Fight To The End'

Tariff War: A fresh wave of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump came into effect Tuesday midnight (US Eastern time), with China facing the steepest hike—an unprecedented 104% on its goods. The move signals Washington’s tough stance on trade and has already triggered a sharp response from Beijing.

India, too, is among the hardest-hit nations, now facing a 26% tariff on its exports to the US.

Despite ongoing talks with nearly 70 trading partners, the Trump administration made it clear the tariffs won’t wait for negotiations to conclude.

“These reciprocal tariffs will continue to go in effect as these deals are negotiated,” said White House spokesperson Karoline Levitt.

Trump has pushed for country-specific trade agreements instead of a one-size-fits-all policy. “The President met with his trade team this morning, and he directed them to have tailor-made trade deals with every country that calls up this administration to strike a deal and listen,” Levitt said.

She added, “Each and every one of these trade deals should be tailored and unique… The President is focused on putting America first.”

President Trump has expressed disappointment at China’s response, after Beijing retaliated with its own set of tariffs rather than entering negotiations. “The entire administration has always said that President Trump is willing to pick up the phone and talk,” Levitt said, defending the White House’s approach.

China, however, has taken a firm stance. “The US threat to escalate tariffs against China is a mistake on top of a mistake, which once again exposes the US' blackmailing nature,” a spokesperson from China’s Commerce Ministry said Tuesday.

“If the US insists on going its own way, China will fight it to the end,” the ministry warned, adding that any further escalation will be met with strong countermeasures.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian also struck a defiant tone: “Let me stress once again that trade wars and tariffs have no winners and protectionism has no way out. The Chinese people never create trouble nor do we fear trouble… Pressuring, threatening, and exhorting China is not the right way to engage with us.”

This tit-for-tat escalation follows the US announcement last week of a 34% tariff on Chinese products.

(With PTI, IANS inputs)