Donald Trump’s Day-One Plans In Office: Aggressive Agenda Set To Reshape US Policy

A series of sweeping actions aimed at reshaping government policy awaits the incoming president’s signature immediately after inauguration. This bold display is designed to set the tone for the next four years. On the eve of his return to the White House, President-elect Donald Trump vowed to act swiftly, pledging to sign numerous executive orders on his first day in office and move with “historic speed and strength” following his swearing-in.

Immigration enforcement could begin almost immediately, with raids in major cities as Trump makes good on his campaign pledge to deport undocumented immigrants.

In addition, individuals connected to the January 6 Capitol riots await potential pardons, which Trump has promised to address promptly upon his return to power. Reports suggest he intends to pardon those convicted for their involvement in the 2021 attack.

According to the BBC, Trump plans to sign over 200 executive actions on Monday, including legally binding orders and other directives like proclamations. CNN reports that these will include more than 100 executive actions in his first week, focusing on increasing domestic energy production, strengthening border security, rolling back regulations, and addressing other high-priority issues.

Trump is also expected to address pressing matters such as extending TikTok’s availability in the United States, given an imminent ban deadline, and introducing initiatives related to artificial intelligence. Other plans include forming a new Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), declassifying records linked to the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy, directing the military to develop an Iron Dome missile defense system, and eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies within the armed forces.

Further, Trump has promised to prohibit transgender women from participating in women’s sports and return control of educational systems to individual states. These moves signal an aggressive start to his new administration, underscoring his intent to quickly implement his vision for the nation.