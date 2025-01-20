Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025, during an inaugural ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C. The 78-year-old Republican leader returned to the Oval Office with a renewed commitment to his strongman vision of "making America great again." Administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump pledged to aggressively reset US policies across various domains, including immigration, tariffs, energy, and healthcare.

In his first address, Trump criticized the current state of the government. He stated, "Today our government confronts a crisis of trust." He went on to say that for many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from citizens, while the pillars of society remain broken and in disrepair.

Trump also emphasised that the government "cannot manage even a simple crisis at home," while continuously facing catastrophic events abroad. He accused the government of failing to protect law-abiding American citizens, while providing sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, including those who had illegally entered the country from all over the world.

President Donald Trump vowed to create a society that is "color-blind and merit-based," emphasizing his administration's focus on fairness and equality.

Criticizing the Biden administration, Trump accused it of providing sanctuary to "dangerous criminals" who entered the country illegally. He declared his intention to crack down on illegal immigration and announced plans to impose an emergency at the southern border.

"We will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen," Trump said, adding that success will be measured "not only by the battles we win but also by the wars we end and perhaps the wars we never get into."

Trump pointed out that the government has allocated unlimited funding to defend foreign borders but refuses to protect American borders or, more importantly, its own people.

The inauguration ceremony was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda due to freezing temperatures in Washington, DC, instead of the originally planned outdoor venue.

The event saw the presence of Trump's wife, Melania, his daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and prominent billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook.

On his first day in office, Trump is expected to sign several executive orders, including initiating steps to end birthright citizenship.