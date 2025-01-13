Donald Trump’s Inauguration Guest List: Who’s Invited and What To Expect

Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration on January 20 has attracted a diverse group of world leaders, political figures, and business moguls. While it’s common for US presidential inaugurations to have limited international attendance, Trump's approach has been more inclusive, inviting a range of global figures who share similar political ideologies.

Global Leaders and Dignitaries

In a departure from tradition, Trump extended invitations to several international leaders. Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite being invited, will not be attending the ceremony. However, it’s expected that China will send a high-ranking envoy, possibly Vice President Han Zheng or Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

From India, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has confirmed his attendance, representing the Indian government. Other leaders invited include:

- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

- Argentine President Javier Milei

- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele

- Hungarian President Viktor Orban



In addition, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was ousted from office recently, is on the list of invitees and has expressed his willingness to attend. French far-right politician Eric Zemmour will also be present at the ceremony.

Political Allies and Controversial Figures

Trump has made sure to include figures who align with his political beliefs. This includes various leaders from populist and right-wing movements across the world. Bolsonaro, Zemmour, and Orban are prominent examples of figures that share similar political values with the U.S. president-elect.

Big Tech Donors and Industry Giants

The business community has shown substantial support for Trump's inauguration. Tech moguls are among the top donors, with figures such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman contributing $1 million each to the inauguration fund. Altman, along with other tech industry leaders, is expected to attend the event.

The Trump-Vance inaugural committee has reportedly raised over $170 million for the inauguration, with projections suggesting that the total could exceed $200 million.

VIP Passes in High Demand

With such overwhelming support from major donors, VIP tickets for the inauguration have become a hot commodity. Reports indicate that many donors have been informed that the highly coveted VIP passes are no longer available due to high demand. This comes as the inauguration committee works to finalize arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony and related events.

High-Profile Events Around the Inauguration

In addition to the main ceremony, a number of exclusive events will take place surrounding the inauguration. Uber, X (formerly Twitter), and The Free Press are planning to host a lavish inaugural party in Washington, with some of the country’s most influential figures expected to attend.

Elon Musk, a well-known Trump supporter, is anticipated to be present at several of these events. Other business leaders, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, are also set to participate in various inauguration-related activities.