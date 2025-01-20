Donald Trump’s Inauguration: When and Where to Watch Oath Ceremony Live In India, Date and Time in IST, Streaming Details, and Full Schedule

Donald Trump Oath/Inauguration Ceremony 2025: Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025, beginning his second term in the White House. The inauguration signals the transfer of power from President Joe Biden back to Trump, marking a significant shift in US leadership.

The ceremony will take place at noon, in line with the 20th Amendment of the US Constitution, which mandates the conclusion of a presidential term. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh will swear in the new vice president, reported Associated Press.

For the first time in US history, the president-elect will host foreign leaders at the event, showcasing the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. This adds an international dimension to a moment steeped in American political tradition.

After the oath, Trump will deliver his inaugural address, expected to outline his vision for the next four years. His return to the Oval Office is historic, marking one of the most notable comebacks in modern US politics.

Trump is only the second US president to regain the presidency after losing re-election, following Grover Cleveland, who served as both the 22nd and 24th president. This rare feat underscores the significance of his political journey.

Donald Trump Oath/Inauguration Ceremony 2025: When, Where To Watch LIVE In India

As per the 1933 amendment to the U.S. Constitution, U.S. presidential inaugurations occur every four years on January 20, or January 21 if the 20th falls on a Sunday.

This year, the inauguration is scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2025. The event will begin at approximately 10:00 PM IST, with the swearing-in ceremony expected around 10:30 PM IST.

How To Watch Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony Live

Viewers can watch Donald Trump’s inauguration live online through major news networks. NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, and Fox News will stream the ceremony on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter). This ensures global audiences have access to one of the most anticipated political events of the year.