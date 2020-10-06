Donald Trump says he will be leaving military hospital, tweets 'feeling really good'

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would be leaving the military hospital later in the day after undergoing treatment at the health centre for coronavirus for three days. Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he asked people to not be afraid of COVID-19 or let the virus dominate their lives. He also said that "under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge" have been developed.

The US President said that he is "feeling really good", adding that "I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid," Trump said in a tweet Monday. "Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he said in the tweet.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

He was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Center on October 2, which the White House said, was for an abundance of caution.

His doctors are scheduled to deliver an update on his health soon.

Trump, 74, was running a high fever and was given supplemental oxygen after his blood oxygen levels dropped on Friday, according to his White House physician, Dr Sean P Conley. Doctors have been treating him with a steroid, dexmethasone, that is normally used only in the most severe cases.

Conley is due to provide an update on the Republican president`s condition at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), a White House official said. Trump was reluctant to go the hospital last week and is eager to get out, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters earlier on Monday.