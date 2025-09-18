Donald Trump Says ‘Putin Let Him Down’ As Ukraine Launches Massive Attack Against Russia In Donetsk

Russia-Ukraine War: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed displeasure over Russia's continued conflict with Ukraine. Addressing a joint press meet with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said that he thought his cordial relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin would help in ending the Ukraine war, but he was let down by the latter.

“Putin let me down, he really let me down. Russia and Ukraine will get done. But you never know in war. War is a different thing. Things happen that are the very opposite of what you thought," Donald Trump said.

Trump's statement came as Ukraine launched another massive strike against Russians in the Donetsk direction – in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia areas. Sharing details of the Ukrainian action, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "We are now conducting one of our counter-offensive operations at the Donetsk direction – in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia areas. Russian losses just since the start of this counter-offensive – in the Pokrovsk area alone, in these past weeks – are already more than 2,500, of which over 1,300 have been killed. Ukraine is rightfully defending its positions and its land. This is a heroic defense. I am proud of our warriors. I am proud of our people."

Zelenskyy further said Ukraine finds protection against every 'Russian treachery' in this war. He said that the Ukrainian army is thwarting every Russian plan to destroy the country. "Our defense is always active. We have proven that Ukrainians can achieve the necessary results even when many around the world expect results from Russia. It is important that our partners act with dignity – just as our people deserve to be supported. Russia must be forced to peace," said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian President further said, "Ukraine can do this – if our army has sufficient strength and sufficient long-range capabilities. And the world can do this together with us – through strong sanctions and strong pressure, as strong as our people are strong."