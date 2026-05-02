Donald Trump says US could ‘take over’ Cuba ‘almost immediately’

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US would 'take over' Cuba immediately. Trump, while speaking in The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches Dinner, said that Cuba has got problems.

"Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately. Cuba's got problems. We'll finish one first," he said.

Earlier in the day, a statement by the White House stated, "The policies, practices, and actions of the Government of Cuba continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the US. These policies, practices, and actions are also repugnant to the moral and political values of free and democratic societies."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Cuban government has firmly rejected new sanctions levied by Donald Trump, calling them "unilateral coercive measures" intended to impose "collective punishment on the Cuban people".

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that "these measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter", while further asserting that the US "has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries or entities".

The remarks came hours after the White House signalled a further hardening of its policy towards Cuba.

Earlier on Friday, Trump issued an executive order to expand sanctions on the Cuban government.

As per Al Jazeera, the new US sanctions focus on individuals and groups that help the Cuban government's security forces. The measures also target those involved in corruption, serious human rights abuses, or anyone working as an official or supporter of the Cuban government.

Earlier on April 19, in a coordinated diplomatic move, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil issued a joint statement on Sunday expressing their alarm over the "dramatic situation" in Cuba. The communication comes as the island nation faces escalating pressure and repeated threats from Trump.

The three nations, currently led by left-leaning governments, voiced their "deep concern regarding the grave humanitarian crisis that the people of Cuba are enduring".