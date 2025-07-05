Donald Trump Seals ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ In Star-Spangled July 4 Ceremony

New Delhi: President Donald Trump signed into law a sweeping tax and spending bill on Friday during a high-profile Independence Day event at the White House, marking a major legislative victory for his administration and a defining moment of his second term.

The ceremony, held on the South Lawn and infused with the pageantry of military flyovers and cheering supporters, featured a fiery speech by Trump in which he touted the legislation as a historic achievement. The event took on the tone of a campaign rally, with stealth bombers and fighter jets soaring overhead and Trump flanked by Republican leaders and members of his Cabinet.

“I’ve never seen people so happy in our country because of that because so many different groups of people are being taken care of: the military, civilians of all types, jobs of all types,” Trump declared.

“So you have the biggest tax cut, the biggest spending cut, the largest border security investment in American history.”

The bill, formally titled the American Renewal and Prosperity Act but dubbed “One Big Beautiful Bill” by Trump, was narrowly approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday in a 218–214 vote. It includes provisions to make Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, slash funding for social safety net programs including Medicaid and food assistance, and pour billions into border security and immigration enforcement.

The legislation also authorizes funding for a continued crackdown on undocumented immigration, while shifting major costs to state governments in areas like healthcare and housing.

Despite resistance from Democrats and a handful of Republicans, the bill passed the GOP-controlled House and Senate following intense negotiations. Only two House Republicans broke ranks and voted against the measure, joining all 212 Democrats in opposition.

Critics say the bill will strip millions of Americans of healthcare and social services while enriching the wealthiest. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the law could add over $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin denounced the legislation, warning it would haunt Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections.

“Today, Donald Trump sealed the fate of the Republican Party, cementing them as the party for billionaires and special interests—not working families,” Martin said in a statement. “This was a full betrayal of the American people.”

Labor leaders echoed those concerns. AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said the law would gut protections for working families:

“It will rip health care from 17 million workers to pay for massive tax giveaways to the wealthy and big corporations,” Shuler told reporters.

Jeffries’ Marathon Protest

In a dramatic moment on the House floor, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries staged a record-setting speech in protest of the bill. Speaking for 8 hours and 44 minutes, the longest continuous address in House history, Jeffries condemned the legislation as “an immoral document.”

“This reckless Republican budget is an immoral document that will devastate communities and destroy lives,” Jeffries said during his speech, which drew wide attention on social media and cable news.

Jeffries began speaking shortly before dawn and did not yield the floor until midafternoon, energizing opposition efforts and delaying the final vote until later that evening.

A Defining Gamble

While Trump and Republican leaders praised the bill as a long-overdue reset of American economic priorities, analysts say the legislation amounts to a significant political gamble. Supporters argue it will spur job growth and reduce wasteful government spending, but critics warn of deepening inequality and long-term fiscal damage.

As fireworks lit up the sky over the National Mall Friday night, the political fireworks on Capitol Hill were far from over.