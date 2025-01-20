Donald Trump Swearing-In Live: 47th President Of The United States Is Here- Watch

Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 47th President Of The United States on Monday in presence of representatives from the world. Former President Joe Biden and Trump rode together to the US Capitol for the latter's oath-taking ceremony after a traditional tea ceremony at the White House along with their wives, Vice-President Kamala Harris and her incoming successor J D Vance and their spouses.

Trump's return to the White House is also only the second time for an American president to service two non-consecutive terms. The first was Grover Cleveland at the end of the 19th century.

Watch Swearing-In Ceremony Live:

The 60th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony https://t.co/kTB4w2VCdI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2025

Jill Biden and Melania Trump rode together to the Capitol in a separate car as did Vice-President Kamala Harris and her successor J D Vance. They had gathered at the White House for a traditional tea ceremony, at which Biden welcomed the incoming president with two words: "Welcome home", according to media reports.

Guests for the swearing-in arrived early at the Capitol Rotunda where the ceremony will take place indoors instead of the traditional venue outside because of frigid conditions. This is only the second instance of the swearing-in taking place indoors -- the last time being in 1985 when President Ronald Reagan took the oath for his second term. (With IANS inputs)