Donald Trump Threatens 10% Tariff On Nations Backing 'Anti-American' BRICS Policies

New Delhi: Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that countries supporting what he called the "anti-American policies" of BRICS would face an additional 10% tariff, further escalating his confrontational stance on global trade.

“Any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote in a post on his platform, Truth Social.

Trump did not elaborate on what constituted “anti-American policies,” nor did he specify which countries might be targeted under the proposed tariff rule.

The BRICS bloc—originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and later South Africa—has significantly expanded its reach in recent years. In 2024, it welcomed new members including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.

Trump's statement came just hours after BRICS leaders jointly issued the Rio de Janeiro Declaration, which criticised U.S. trade practices. The declaration warned that Washington's use of reciprocal tariffs and "indiscriminate rising of tariffs" risked destabilising global trade frameworks.

