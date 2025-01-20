Donald Trump To Sign Series Of Executive Orders Following Swearing-In As 47th US President

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th U.S. President today, marking a remarkable comeback for a leader who never conceded his 2020 election defeat and faced multiple criminal cases, including a felony conviction.

According to PTI reports, shortly after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump is expected to sign a series of executive orders on immigration, border security, energy, and governance, a close aide revealed on Sunday.

"The breadth of the orders, which would make major changes to immigration, energy and government hiring policies, illustrates the urgency with which Trump and his team plan to launch an ambitious agenda," PTI reported citing the Wall Street Journal.

Executive Order

An executive order is a directive issued unilaterally by the president that carries the force of law. Unlike legislation, executive orders do not need Congressional approval. While Congress cannot overturn them, they can be challenged in court.

In a briefing with senior Republican leaders, Stephen Miller, Trump's incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, disclosed that the executive orders will include declaring a state of emergency on the southern border, preparing for military deployment at the borders, classifying cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations," reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" policy, ending the "Catch and Release" policy, and declaring an energy-related emergency.

Also included in the list are plans to open offshore and Arctic drilling, expedite pipeline licensing and construction, implement reforms to remove government employees, and rescind DEI and gender-related orders.

Previewing the executive orders at Trump's 'victory rally' in downtown Washington, Miller said, "He (Trump) has always been fighting for all of us. And what is that going to look like come Monday afternoon? It's going to mean an executive order ending border invasion, sending illegal immigrants home, and taking America back."

"It's going to mean the eradication of criminal cartels and foreign gangs which are preying on our people. It's going to mean justice for every American citizen who has lost a loved one to an illegal alien," Miller added.

Trump, 78, is also expected to roll back some of the executive orders and actions of outgoing President Joe Biden.

(With PTI Inputs)