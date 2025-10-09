Donald Trump To Visit Israel Following Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough

Following the recent breakthrough in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, US President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel this week. According to reports, Trump is expected to arrive on Sunday and may address the Knesset during his visit if formally invited.

“I am expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days. They want me to speak in the Knesset, and I will certainly do so if they want it,” said Trump. As per Israeli media outlet Ynet, the US president is expected to land on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas reached an agreement on the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, offering a long-awaited respite from the violence in the region.

Trump shared the news on Truth Social, announcing that Israel and Hamas had approved the first phase of his peace plan, ensuring hostage releases and troop withdrawals toward lasting peace.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!” Trump wrote in the post.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza conflict in October 2023, at least 67,183 people have been killed and 169,841 injured. Thousands more are still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed structures. In Israel, 1,139 people lost their lives in the October 7, 2023 attacks, with around 200 taken hostage.