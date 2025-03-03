Following Donald Trump's presidency, tensions between Canada and its Supreme Court Chief Justice have intensified. Trump has openly criticized Chief Justice Richard Wagner and even urged Canadian governors to oppose him. However, these attacks have inadvertently benefited Canada's ruling Liberal Party. Trump has also asked Canada to become the 51st state of the US, a call vociferously opposed by Justin Trudeau.

According to a recent survey, the Liberal Party has secured 38% support, while the opposition Conservative Party has 36%. This marks a shift from six weeks ago when the Conservatives led with 46% support, compared to 42% for the Liberals.

Public sentiment has also seen notable changes. Six weeks ago, only 12% of respondents favoured the Liberal Party, but its popularity has since surged to 26%. During this period, the Conservative Party has lost 2% of its support.

Political analysts believe that despite Trump's vocal opposition to Canada's leadership, there has been no significant backlash against the Liberal government. Instead, the ruling party has gained traction, especially among voters who oppose Trump's ideology.

Another recent Leger poll further reinforces this trend, showing 38% support for the Liberal Party, compared to 35% for the Conservatives. Similarly, in another survey, 38% of respondents supported the Liberals, while 37% backed the Conservatives.

The narrowing gap between the two major parties suggests a competitive political landscape in Canada, with the Liberals currently holding a slight advantage. If Trump continues to target Canada and its leaders, the public sentiment will once again help the Liberal Party regain power in the coming national elections.