Donald Trump Warns Israel, Hamas Of 'Massive Bloodshed' If Gaza Peace Plan Delayed

US President Donald Trump on Monday called on Israel and Hamas to “move fast” on the Gaza peace initiative, warning that failure to do so could result in “massive bloodshed”. His statement comes ahead of expected negotiations between the two sides in Egypt later today, raising hopes for a potential ceasefire.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said, “I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this centuries-old ‘conflict.’ TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW-SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!”

The Republican leader noted that “very positive discussions” had taken place over the weekend involving Hamas and various international actors.

“There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza, but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful and are proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet on Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details,” Trump said.

The initial phase of the plan is expected to prioritise the release of hostages.

On Friday night, Hamas reportedly accepted certain elements of the proposal, including a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the exchange of hostages and prisoners, humanitarian aid, and opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. This came after Trump issued an ultimatum to Hamas to accept the peace plan or face what he described as “all hell”.

Following that warning, Trump cautioned Hamas to act swiftly or face further devastation, and also urged Israel to halt its bombardment of Gaza. However, shortly after, Israeli airstrikes were reported in the enclave, resulting in the deaths of six people. A day later, Trump claimed Israel had agreed to the initial terms of a withdrawal, and that a ceasefire would be implemented upon Hamas’ confirmation.

Netanyahu: Hostage release “in the coming days”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped to announce the return of hostages held in Gaza within days.

“My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, we are on the verge of a very great achievement. This is still not final. We are working on it diligently, and I hope that in the coming days, still during the holiday of Sukkot, I will be able to announce to you the return of all our hostages, the living and the dead,” he said in a video message delivered in Hebrew.

Despite progress on negotiations, Netanyahu made clear that Hamas would be disarmed, either through diplomatic channels or military action, and signalled that Israel would not carry out a full withdrawal from Gaza, a long-standing demand of Hamas.

“Israel’s military will continue to hold territories it controls in Gaza, and Hamas will be disarmed in the plan’s second phase, diplomatically, or through a military path by us. You heard Trump, he will not accept additional delay. In the second phase, Hamas will be disarmed, and Gaza will be demilitarised. This will happen either diplomatically through Trump’s plan or militarily by us. This will happen either the easy way or the hard way,” he added.