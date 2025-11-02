Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979295https://zeenews.india.com/world/donald-trump-warns-xi-jinping-of-consequences-over-any-move-against-taiwan-2979295.html
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping Of ‘Consequences’ Over Any Move Against Taiwan

The president asserted that Xi and his inner circle had “openly said” they would not act against Taiwan while he was in office, “because they know the consequences.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 10:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping Of ‘Consequences’ Over Any Move Against TaiwanPhoto Credit: IANS

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is fully aware of the consequences of any military action against Taiwan, though he refused to specify whether the United States would intervene militarily.

In an excerpt from an interview with CBS News aired on Sunday, Trump said the topic of Taiwan “never even came up” during his meeting with Xi in South Korea on Thursday, their first face-to-face encounter in six years. When pressed on 60 Minutes about whether he would authorise US military action if China attacked Taiwan, Trump replied: “You’ll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that.”

Declining to elaborate further, Trump added, “I can’t give away my secrets. The other side knows.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The president asserted that Xi and his inner circle had “openly said” they would not act against Taiwan while he was in office, “because they know the consequences.”

Beijing regards the self-governing island as part of its territory, while Washington, under its longstanding ‘One China’ policy, recognises only Beijing but supplies Taiwan with defensive arms.

The issue remains a major flashpoint in US–China relations, though Trump and Xi reportedly focused their latest discussions on easing trade tensions rather than territorial disputes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

hair growth drink
Try THIS Magical Drink To Get Silky, Smooth, Shiny Hair
Shashi Tharoor
India Needs To Grow Thicker Skin: Tharoor On Deportation Of Francesca Orsini
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy
Bihar Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi Tries Fishing In Bihar’s Begusarai Local Pond- Video
Narendra Modi
PM Modi Alleges RJD Forced Congress To Declare Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face
Mexico
Massive Fire At Mexican Store Kills 23, Including Children
Cambridgeshire train stabbing
9 Critical After Mass Stabbing On Train In Cambridgeshire; 2 Suspects Arrested
Maharashtra
Pune Car Crash: Two Cousins Die, Third Passenger Hospitalised
South Korean
South Korean Prez Lee, Singaporean PM Agree To Establish Strategic Partnership
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 02.11.2025: First And Second Round Sunday Draw