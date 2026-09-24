/'Will both lose in confrontation': Xi sends warning as Trump hosts him at White House

"Working together, President Xi and I have made tremendous strides on the issues facing our two countries. During my last visit last May, we created the Board of Trade, and through that, it is a brand new mechanism and was something that has been unbelievably successful. Our teams have been working to encourage a more balanced trading relationship, including the new market access for American farmers and ranchers. During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues concerning security, technology, and Super Intelligence (SI). The decisions we make in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come. If we focus on our common interests, I am confident there is much we can achieve," he said.