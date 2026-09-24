/'Will both lose in confrontation': Xi sends warning as Trump hosts him at White House

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that China and the United States would both "lose in confrontation" as he called for stable ties between the world's two largest economies, urging the two militaries to maintain regular dialogue and prevent crises from escalating into direct conflict.
Xi made the remarks during high-stakes talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House on trade, security and artificial intelligence, with the summit taking place against the backdrop of unresolved disputes over tariffs, Taiwan and advanced technology.
Xi called for stable relations between the world's two largest economies. He said competition should remain within limits and urged the two militaries to keep talking to reduce the risk of a crisis turning into direct conflict.
"We should coexist in peace. China and the United States, as two major countries, stand to gain from cooperation and will both lose in confrontation. Our competition should be a healthy one and should be kept within bounds. China and the United States must hold the line of no conflict and no confrontation between us. Our two militaries should maintain regular dialogue and improve mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention. The Thucydides trap can be overcome," he said.
The "Thucydides trap" refers to the idea that tension can rise when an emerging power challenges an established one. Xi argued that such a conflict between China and the US is not inevitable.
#WATCH | Washington, DC: At the White House, Chinese President Xi Jinping says, "We should coexist in peace. China and the United States, as two major countries, stand to gain from cooperation, and will both lose in confrontation... Our competition should be a healthy one and… pic.twitter.com/9bpr2SWuGS— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026
Trade was another major part of the talks. Trump said his administration wanted a more balanced trading relationship, while Xi pushed for continued dialogue and fair treatment of Chinese companies in the US.
Xi said differences between the two countries did not have to prevent them from working together.
"The interests of China and the United States are deeply intertwined. China-U.S. cooperation may not solve every problem in the world, but without our cooperation, it would be hard to solve many of the world's problems. China keeps its door wide open and welcomes American companies wanting to invest and do business there. We hope Chinese companies are treated fairly here in the United States. Both China and the United States are leading nations in artificial intelligence. We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people," he said.
Trump pointed to the trade mechanism created during his May visit to Beijing and said it had helped open new markets for US farmers and ranchers. The White House said in May that the two governments had established Boards of Trade and Investment as part of agreements reached during that visit.
"Working together, President Xi and I have made tremendous strides on the issues facing our two countries. During my last visit last May, we created the Board of Trade, and through that, it is a brand new mechanism and was something that has been unbelievably successful. Our teams have been working to encourage a more balanced trading relationship, including the new market access for American farmers and ranchers. During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues concerning security, technology, and Super Intelligence (SI). The decisions we make in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come. If we focus on our common interests, I am confident there is much we can achieve," he said.
Artificial intelligence also emerged as a focus of the meeting. Xi said both countries had a responsibility to keep AI under human control, while Trump said the talks would cover security, technology and what he described as "Super Intelligence (SI)".
The summit comes as Washington and Beijing try to keep their trade truce on track while managing disputes over Taiwan, technology and security. The two sides reached a series of trade arrangements during Trump's May visit to China, but several major economic and strategic disagreements remain unresolved.
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