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'Will both lose in confrontation': Xi sends warning as Trump hosts him at White House

Donald Trump hosts Xi Jinping at the White House as the Chinese leader warns the US and China will both lose from confrontation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
'Will both lose in confrontation': Xi sends warning as Trump hosts him at White House
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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