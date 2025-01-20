Donald Trump has once again become the leader of the World’s most powerful nation. As Trump returns as the 47th President of the United States of America, Pakistan is increasingly worried about his future actions. While India's EAM S Jaishankar represented the country at Donald Trump's swearing-in, Pakistan was not invited to the event that was watched across the globe. In today's DNA, Zee News explains to you why Pakistan is concerned with Trump's return:

During his election campaign, Trump declared that to keep America safe from extremists and Islamic terrorists, he would reintroduce the travel ban on certain countries. In no uncertain terms, Trump announced his determination to crush extremism in the United States and revealed his plan to reinstate the 2017 travel ban order.

In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order that banned entry from seven Islamic countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Reports suggest that the new travel ban could expand to include 11 nations, potentially adding Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to the list.

Trump has consistently maintained that he wants to entirely halt Muslim immigration to the U.S. Though the U.S. Supreme Court placed a stay on the order in 2018, and President Joe Biden rescinded the travel ban in 2021, Trump is determined to reinstate it.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement has already sparked opposition from liberal communities in the U.S. and around the world. However, Trump has a reputation for pushing forward with his plans despite opposition.

This time, the ban is causing significant anxiety in Pakistan. With the country already struggling to secure visas due to its tarnished reputation in the Middle East, Trump’s policies are expected to make matters worse. Trump has historically maintained a tough stance on Pakistan, further exacerbating their concerns.

Pakistani experts are now voicing alarm, stating, "Our new strategic pillar must involve changing our approach to dealing with Pakistan. We can no longer remain silent about Pakistan becoming a haven for terrorists."

In summary, Trump’s return to power has sent shockwaves through extremist nations, including Pakistan and now Bangladesh, which appears to be a new target for his hardline policies.