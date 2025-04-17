Pak Army Chief Asim Munir: Army generals across the world are known for their views on military strategies and global conflicts. However, in Pakistan, often criticised as a 'banana republic', the army chief is just like a politician or Muslim cleric, who tries to stoke nationalism with rhetoric. Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir's one such video has gone viral on social media where he is expressing his opinion on the division of India, the creation of Pakistan and even Kashmir.

In the video, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can be seen sitting with dignitaries and when Munir makes these rhetorics, those in attendance rise to cheer. During his speech, Munir referred to Kashmir as the 'jugular vein' of Pakistan and added that the country 'won't forget it'.

Supporting the two-nation theory and partition of India, Munir said, "You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we are different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religions, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid." He said that the country's people must not forget that they belong to a 'superior ideology and culture'.

General Munir further said, "Don't forget the story of Pakistan and don't forget to narrate this story of Pakistan to your next generation so their bond with the country never weakens."

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir spews hate against #Hindus and propagates the #TwoNationTheory, which failed in 1971 when Bangladesh got independence from Pakistan. He asserts that children must be taught such "falsehoods" since it's easier to brainwash youth. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/vaVZhEK4v8 April 16, 2025

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on Wednesday, General Munir said, "Our forefathers, they have sacrificed immensely, and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country, and we know how to defend it."

Munir assured that the Pakistani Army will overcome the challenges posed by terrorists and groups like BLA. “We will beat the hell out of these terrorists very soon. You think, these 1,500 terrorists, belonging to BLA, BLF and BRA, etc, can take away Balochistan from us?" he asked.