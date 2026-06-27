Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Friday criticised Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif for giving unsolicited validation to people of the region of their identity.
Rathore's remarks, posted on X, were reportedly in response to Asif's recent television interview in which he allegedly said that residents of Rawalakot and Mirpur of PoK are "not proper Kashmiris." Zee News could not independently verify Asif's reported remarks.
People of Jammu and Kashmir do not need validation of their identity from Defence Minister of Pakistan @KhawajaMAsif or anybody else for that matter. Boomers such as him and their antics are creating divisions instead of bringing people closer.— Faisal Mumtaz Rathore (@PMofAJK) June 26, 2026
After noticing backlash on his…
Responding to the statement, Rathore said, "People of Jammu and Kashmir do not need validation of their identity from defence minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif or anybody else for that matter," adding that "boomers such as him and their antics are creating divisions instead of bringing people closer."
“After noticing backlash on his faux pas, he's now covering up by finding faults in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's governance,” Rathore said.
Rathore was referring to what was reported as Khawaja Asif's subsequent clarification of his remarks, in which the Pakistani defence minister reportedly said that Kashmiri identity is defined by years of struggle and sacrifice rather than by birth certificates. While defending his position, Asif also reportedly highlighted what he described as governance failures in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
“Sir, ask your higher-ups and they'll tell you how well we've governed. A more dignified act would be to address the elephant in the room and apologize for your original remarks instead of scapegoating our governance,” Rathore said.
Anchor: Regarding what you said about Rawalakot...— برهان الدین | Burhan uddin (@burhan_uddin_0) June 25, 2026
Khawaja Asif: I said they cannot even prove their birth certificates.
Anchor: You also mentioned language. By that logic, people in Multan speak Seraiki, not Punjabi.
Khawaja Asif: Yes, but our languages are still quite… pic.twitter.com/09c5YY9DN8
In a separate development, India earlier this week launched a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his recent provocative military threats, describing his remarks as a desperate attempt by Islamabad to divert attention from its poor domestic record and alleged human rights violations.
New Delhi's response came days after Asif warned that Pakistan could go to war with India if its water security was threatened. Earlier, India had maintained that its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance would remain "unchanged."
During a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, “Regarding the comments made by the Pakistani Defence Minister, we have seen reports on the matter. Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve.”
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