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'Don't need validation from boomers': PoK PM slams Khawaja Asif over ‘not proper Kashmiris’ remark

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore criticised Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his reported remarks questioning the identity of PoK residents, saying Kashmiris do not need validation from Islamabad.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
'Don't need validation from boomers': PoK PM slams Khawaja Asif over ‘not proper Kashmiris’ remark
Image Credit: ANI

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