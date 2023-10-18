US President Joe Biden, who is on a visit to Tel Aviv, has reportedly cautioned Israelis against getting blinded by rage after undergoing the deadliest ever terror attack. Biden warned Israel to not make mistakes that the United States made in rage after the September 11 twin-tower attack. "After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice we also made mistakes," said Biden.

Earlier, Biden gave a clean chit to Israel over allegation of Israeli Airstrike on Gaza hospital saying that the same was done by the other team (Hamas). The US president also warned other countries to not get into the Israel-Hamas war. "My message to any State or any other hostile actor thinking about attacking Israel remains the same as it was a week ago - Don't. Don't. Don't. Since this terrorist attack took place, we have seen it described as Israel's 9/11. But for the nations the size of Israel, it was like fifteen 9/11s," said Biden.

The US President also asked Israel for restoration of aid to Gaza. "The people of Gaza need food, water, medicine, shelter. Today, I asked the Israeli cabinet to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza...and the aid should go to civilians, not to Hamas. Israel agreed that the humanitarian assistance can begin to move from Egypt to Gaza. If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance it will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people," said Biden.

Biden announced 100 Million dollars of new funding for humanitarian assistance in both Gaza and the West Bank. He said that the majority of Palestinians are not Hamas and that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. "Hamas uses innocent, innocent families in Gaza as human shields," he said.