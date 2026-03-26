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NewsWorld'Don't send your children to hell': Iran's IRGC issues chilling warning to US and Israel over ground invasion
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'Don't send your children to hell': Iran's IRGC issues chilling warning to US and Israel over ground invasion

Iran's IRGC issues chilling warning to US and Israel over ground invasion

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Don't send your children to hell': Iran's IRGC issues chilling warning to US and Israel over ground invasionRepresentative image. (Photo: AI generated)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel over any potential ground invasion, stating, "do not send your children to hell."

 

 

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