'Don't use trains for next 12 hours': Israel's BIG warning to Iranians as Trump's deadline looms
On Tuesday, the warning issued through its Persian-language account on X, called on civilians to avoid rail travel for a specified period.
Trending Photos
In a stark advisory issued amid escalating hostilities, the Israel Defense Forces has urged Iranian people to refrain from using trains and railway lines, cautioning that their safety could be at serious risk.
On Tuesday, the warning issued through its Persian-language account on X, called on civilians to avoid rail travel for a specified period.
“For the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21:00 Iran time (11 pm IST), you refrain from using and travelling by train throughout Iran,” the IDF said.
It further added, "Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life."
The post accompanies the graphic, released by the Israeli military conveyed the same message in Persian, describing it as an "urgent warning" to train users and passengers across Iran. The visual emphasised refraining use of trains and railway tracks, reinforcing the written advisory.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv