India-Pakistan Conflict: Days after claiming that he brokered a peace between India and Pakistan, United States President Donald Trump has now taken a U-turn on the issue. India has already rejected any such claim, saying that the talks were held between the Director Generals of Military Operations of the two countries only. Addressing US soldiers and officials in Qatar's Doha, President Trump has changed his stand on the critical issue.

"I don't want to say I did, but I sure as hell helped settle the problem between Pakistan and India last week, which was getting more and more hostile, and all of a sudden, you'll start seeing missiles of a different type, and we got it settled. I hope I don't walk out of here and two days later find out that it's not settled, but I think it is settled, and we talked to them about trade. Let's do trade instead of, and Pakistan was very happy with that, and India was very happy with that, and I think they're on the way..." said US President Trump.

The US President further said that India and Pakistan have been fighting for about 1000 years in all fairness. "So I said, you know. I could settle that up. I could settle; let me settle it up, and let's get them all together. How long have you been fighting for about 1000 years? Oh, that's a lot. I'm not sure about that. I'm not sure about settling. That's a tough one. They've been fighting for a long time... It was really going to be escalating out of control," he said.

Earlier on at least three occasions, Trump claimed that he brokered a truce between India and Pakistan following the military conflict after 'Operation Sindoor'. India has launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. On May 8 and 9, Pakistan launched a large-scale drone and missile attacks on India after which the Indian Armed Forces responded in a befitting manner, destroying Pakistani air bases and military installations. Suffering heavy damage, Pakistan urged India for a ceasefire, said the Government of India.