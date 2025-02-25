Double Blow For Cash-Stripped Pakistan: Roosevelt Hotel Setback & Champions Trophy Exit Add To Financial Strain

Pakistan is facing a major financial and reputational crisis on two fronts. As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Baku to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, the country is reeling from a double setback. First, its cricket team suffered an early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, impacting potential revenues. Second, the New York administration has scrapped a $220 million asylum support deal involving the Pakistan-owned Roosevelt Hotel, dealing a financial blow to the nation.

Roosevelt Hotel Deal Canceled

In a significant financial hit, New York City has terminated its $220 million lease agreement with Pakistan’s Roosevelt Hotel, which had been operating as a shelter for migrants. The decision follows intense backlash from MAGA supporters who opposed taxpayer funds being used for migrant housing.

Mayor Eric Adams, facing both federal scrutiny and pressure from Trump-aligned factions, announced the closure of the historic Manhattan hotel, which had provided emergency accommodation for thousands of asylum seekers across its 1,025 rooms, costing approximately $200 per night.

The move comes as migrant arrivals in New York have drastically declined, dropping from 4,000 per week at the height of the crisis in 2023 to around 350 currently. The loss of this contract adds further economic strain on Pakistan, which had been benefiting from the lease agreement.

Cricketing Crisis: Champions Trophy Exit

Pakistan’s cricket team faces yet another setback, raising concerns over its marketability and financial future. In a crucial Champions Trophy match in Dubai, arch-rivals India handed Pakistan a six-wicket defeat, pushing the hosts to the brink of elimination.

Just a day before the loss, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials were optimistic after witnessing a strong turnout at the Gaddafi Stadium for the Australia-England clash. However, the team’s poor performance has dampened enthusiasm.

According to PTI, the PCB will not suffer significant financial losses even if Pakistan fails to reach the semi-finals, as hosting fees and ICC revenue shares remain intact. However, concerns are growing over declining fan engagement, shrinking sponsorship interest, and the impact of half-filled stadiums on broadcasting deals.

“We are guaranteed hosting fees and a share of ICC revenues, but dwindling spectator interest, struggling brand appeal, and declining commercial deals pose long-term challenges,” a PCB official noted.

Despite the approximately 1.8 billion rupees spent on stadium upgrades, marketing expert Tahir Reza warns that Pakistan cricket’s biggest challenge is maintaining fan engagement and sponsorship appeal in the wake of repeated setbacks.