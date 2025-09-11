Double Game? Trump Calls Modi A ‘Friend’ While Urging EU To Hit India With 100% Tariffs – Playing Soft In Delhi, Striking Hard In Brussels

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump recently described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a very good friend” and said he was confident that ongoing trade talks between the two countries would end on a positive note. He also expressed eagerness to speak with Modi in the coming weeks, adding that he saw no major obstacle in reaching a successful outcome.

His words were read in New Delhi as a sign of reconciliation. But, almost simultaneously, he reportedly asked the European Union (EU) to consider imposing tariffs of up to 100 percent on both India and China.

On Tuesday, the US president posted on his Truth Social platform, “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States continue discussions to remove obstacles in trade. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend Prime Minister Modi in the coming weeks. I am sure both our great nations will reach a successful conclusion without difficulty.”

Prime Minister Modi responded on Wednesday through a post on X, saying the talks were opening “the path to the limitless possibilities of partnership”. He highlighted that India and the United States were “close friends and natural partners” and added that both sides were working to wrap up trade negotiations at the earliest.

He also said he looked forward to speaking with Trump and working together for “a brighter and more prosperous future” for the people of both nations.

Trump later reshared Modi’s message on his social media handle.

Strained Ties Over Steep Tariffs

Trump’s remarks come at a time when relations between Washington and New Delhi have been under strain. Tensions grew after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, including an additional 25 percent duty linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the move as “unjust and unreasonable”.

For months, Trump had publicly criticised India over its energy trade with Moscow. But, last week, he softened his tone, describing the India-US partnership as a “special relationship”.

“I will always be Modi’s friend. He is a great prime minister, he is great. But I do not like what he is doing right now. Still, there is nothing to worry about. Sometimes, special friends have special moments,” he wrote.

Modi, in turn, welcomed the sentiment, saying he valued Trump’s “positive assessment of the India-US partnership”, which he described as broad, visionary and global in scope.

Russia, China And The Shadow Of Oil

The backdrop to the latest exchanges includes India’s discounted purchases of Russian oil, which began after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. India has repeatedly defended its imports, insisting that its energy policy is guided by national interest and market needs.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1, Modi met both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Soon after, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “We have lost India and Russia to China.”

When asked about that comment, Trump admitted he was “very disappointed” by India’s growing energy ties with Russia and reminded reporters that Washington had imposed very high tariffs on New Delhi. “Modi and I get along very well. He is very good. He was here a few months ago,” he said.

Appeal To The EU

At the same time, Trump has been pressing the EU to take a harder economic line. According to sources familiar with discussions, he urged EU officials to consider 100 percent tariffs on India and China as part of a broader strategy to pressure Putin into ending the war in Ukraine.

The appeal was made during a meeting this week between US and EU officials exploring ways to tighten economic pressure on Moscow. The Financial Times first reported the development.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant had earlier said Washington was prepared to increase economic pressure but needed strong backing from Europe.

Trump himself told reporters on Tuesday that he planned to speak with Putin by phone in the coming days. He repeated online that India and the United States were continuing talks to remove trade barriers and that he looked forward to meeting Modi soon.

In his reply, Modi again struck a conciliatory note: “India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. Our ongoing discussions will take our partnership to new heights of possibility.”