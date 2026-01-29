Doval’s envoy in Tehran amid rising Iran–US war fears

As tensions between the United States and Iran escalate sharply, the geopolitical atmosphere in the Middle East appears to be entering a decisive phase. Until recently, the prospect of war seemed to be delayed, but fresh military movements and intelligence signals now suggest that conflict could erupt at any moment.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the sudden developments, highlighting India’s unexpected diplomatic move, the arrival of an envoy of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Tehran at a time when the world is closely watching the Iran–US standoff.

The presence of India’s Deputy NSA Pawan Kapoor in Tehran has drawn global attention, especially as it coincides with heightened military activity in the region. Reports confirm that Kapoor held a high-level meeting with a senior Iranian figure considered to be the strategic brain of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This meeting has raised questions about India’s role as tensions peak.

These developments come alongside significant military signals from Washington. The United States has dispatched its WC-135R “Constant Phoenix” aircraft, commonly known as a nuclear bomb–sniffing plane, from the highly sensitive Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska toward the Middle East via Europe. The aircraft is typically deployed only when there is suspicion of nuclear tests, radiation leaks, or nuclear threats during war-like conditions.

At the same time, America’s second carrier strike group has moved closer to Iranian waters, reinforcing concerns of imminent escalation. Defense experts worldwide view the movement of the nuclear detection aircraft as a strong indicator that Washington suspects possible nuclear-related activity linked to Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has made a rare public appearance after reports suggested he had taken shelter in a bunker due to fears of a US strike. Khamenei was seen visiting the Jamkaran Mosque near Qom, a site regarded not only as sacred but also symbolically linked to major political and strategic decisions in Iran. Images from the visit show him praying and reading, fueling speculation that Tehran may be preparing for a significant announcement.

The convergence of these events has intensified speculation that Iran may have already acquired, or is close to acquiring, nuclear weapons—potentially becoming the second Islamic country to do so. The United States has reportedly gone on high alert, closely monitoring Iranian airspace for radioactive signatures.

India’s engagement with Tehran at such a sensitive juncture has also raised strategic questions. While New Delhi has recently voted in Iran’s favor at the United Nations and maintains close ties with Israel and the United States, the timing of this meeting suggests a calculated diplomatic message. Analysts are also examining whether regional factors, including Pakistan’s role, influenced the outreach.

As Friday approaches, all eyes remain on Tehran and Washington. The coming hours may determine whether diplomacy prevails or the Middle East moves closer to a conflict with global consequences—much like a tense final over at Eden Gardens, where every ball can change the match.

