In a rare admission, United States President Donald Trump has confirmed a covert operation by the CIA in Venezuela. This comes days after the Nobel Peace Prize went to Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado. Notably, Machado called Trump just after getting the prize and informed him about the political developments as well.

While Trump added that the US is targeting drug cartels there, many fear it is nothing but a regime change operation that will benefit Machado. Notably, the US does not recognise Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro as the country's rightful leader following disputed elections. Trump cited two reasons for the action: the flow of drugs into the US from the South American nation and criminal invasion, said reports.

“I authorised it for two reasons...First, Venezuela emptied its prisons and mental institutions into the United States. They came through the border because of our open-border policy. Thousands of prisoners and mentally ill people entered the country—we’re sending them back. Many countries have done it, but not like Venezuela. They were down and dirty," said Trump.

He further said that the second reason was the 'flow of drugs' into the US.

However, the US President did not confirm whether the CIA has permission to 'eliminate' Venezuelan President Maduro. "I think Venezuela is feeling heat...We're not going to let our country be ruined because other people want to drop their worst... we're not going to take them," he said.

Since early September, U.S. military forces have destroyed five boats suspected of smuggling drugs through the Caribbean. Four of the vessels were reportedly linked to Venezuela, and 27 people were killed in the operations.

Under a new directive approved by Trump, the CIA would be allowed to carry out missions inside Venezuela—either on its own or in coordination with U.S. military activities in the region.

It is not yet clear whether the agency has concrete plans for such operations or if these remain as backup options.

Despite Venezuela’s relatively small role in the regional narcotics trade, speculation continues over whether the CIA’s ultimate objective could involve removing President Nicolás Maduro, who remains a target of a $50 million (£37 million) U.S. bounty.

Earlier this month, the administration classified major drug cartels as “unlawful combatants” and announced that the United States is now engaged in an “armed conflict” with them. Officials described the move as a necessary step to curb drug trafficking.

However, the announcement has drawn criticism from both parties in Congress, where lawmakers accused Trump of overstepping his authority and committing an “act of war” without congressional approval.