'Dragon and elephant dance together': Xi Jinping greets India on Republic Day as Shanghai hosts grand celebrations

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on India's 77th Republic Day, stating that China and India should act as good neighbors, friends, and partners who support each other's success.

The diplomatic greeting was shared by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on X, highlighting improving bilateral relations between the two Asian giants following years of border tensions.

In a post on X, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said, "President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on India's 77th Republic Day. It should be the right choice for China and India to be good-neighborly friends and partners that help each other succeed, and have the dragon and the elephant dance together."

Grand celebrations in Shanghai

In Shanghai, China's commercial capital, the 77th Republic Day celebrations were marked by pomp and splendor as Consul General of India Pratik Mathur unfurled the tricolor at the new chancery grounds. The event drew over 400 guests, including members of the Indian diaspora, the local Chinese community, and representatives from the diplomatic and consular corps, with 20 European Union Consul Generals also present.

The function began with the unfurling of the national flag and reading of President Murmu's Address to the Nation by Consul General Mathur, which was received with thunderous applause and waves of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" chants reverberating through the audience.

Bilateral relations gaining momentum

Addressing the large gathering from the sprawling new chancery grounds, Consul General Mathur underlined the momentum in bilateral relations over 2025-26, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China in August 2025.

Mathur highlighted new facilities and positive developments in bilateral ties, including the beginning of daily air flights from Shanghai to Indian cities, resumption of tourist visas, and a fillip to bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis.

Cultural tributes and exhibitions

The celebrations featured several cultural highlights. Consul General Mathur inaugurated a special art exhibition commemorating 150 years of India's national song "Vande Mataram," followed by a public singing recital by the entire orchestra and gathering.

Commemorating the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Consul General released a special music video titled "The Patriot's Path in Shanghai: Life and Legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj in Shanghai," featuring archival Chinese photo content and subtitles. The video was warmly received as an ode to the motherland from India's immortal founding father.