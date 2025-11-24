DragonFire Laser Turns 650 KM/H Drones To Ash In Seconds – Britain Unveils Deadliest Weapon

DragonFire Laser: The future belongs to drones. Every nation is racing to master drone technology, but Britain has unveiled a weapon capable of annihilating even the fastest drones and small missiles in an instant. The DragonFire laser system can now track and destroy drones moving at speeds up to 650 kilometres per hour. Successful tests in Scotland have cleared the path for deployment in the Royal Navy.

DragonFire can eliminate large numbers of high-speed aerial threats with precision. The £316 million (Rs 3,711 crore) contract awarded to MBDA UK will see DragonFire installed on Type‑45 destroyers by 2027 and create nearly 600 high-level jobs.

The system delivers 50 kW of laser power. First unveiled at London’s DSEI exhibition in 2017, it faced delays due to technical challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 accelerated its operational importance. Static testing succeeded in 2022, followed by airborne target testing in 2024.

Type‑45 destroyers provide ideal platforms with twin Rolls-Royce gas turbines delivering over 40 megawatts of power.

DragonFire’s laser shot costs just £10 (around Rs 1,200) for 10 seconds and can be fired continuously as long as electricity is available. It is far cheaper and more efficient than conventional missiles or weapons. In 2023 and 2024, Type‑45 HMS Diamond successfully destroyed Houthi attack drones and a ballistic missile in the Red Sea. The tests demonstrated that laser weapons can achieve remarkable results even with limited resources.

Experts call DragonFire more than a weapon. It is a revolution in defense strategy, providing an immediate, cost-effective response to fast, small or cheap drone and missile attacks. The system strengthens Britain’s NATO and global defense capabilities. MBDA UK, Leonardo UK, Qinetiq and DSTL have collaborated to bring next-generation laser technology to life.

DragonFire is also a message about the future of warfare. Next-generation laser energy weapons no longer rely on traditional ordnance. Developed through industry-government collaboration, the system responds instantly to high-speed threats. Britain now leads global defense innovation and can neutralise small, fast attack devices with unprecedented precision.