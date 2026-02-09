Dramatic highway heist in Italy: Robbers blow up Cash van in broad daylight in viral video | Watch

In an act ressebling a thriller Hollywood movie armed robbers staged a dramatic daylight heist on a cash-in-transit van along a highway in southern Italy.

In the viral video, it begins with masked robbers in black-and-white jumpsuits blocking the road using burning vehicles like a small truck and van, creating a fiery barricade to trap the cash-in-transit van, from passing motorists and dashcams shows six to ten assailants, some posing as police with blue lights, firing Kalashnikov rifles and shotguns to intimidate guards while detonating military-grade explosives on the van's rear, producing a massive blast that lifts the vehicle and sends up thick black smoke.

The video has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens questioning the law and order situation in European countries.

Some online claims say that the attack occurred on February 8, 2026, near Tuturano on the SS613 highway between Brindisi and Lecce in Puglia, Italy. Although the claims are not confirmed, the viral video has ignited widespread online buzz, evoking intense shock and Hollywood comparisons.

Social media users express disbelief at the daylight audacity, with phrases like "straight out of an action movie" dominating X threads. Many highlight the masked robbers' precision, fiery barricades, fake police lights, gunfire, and explosives, fueling admiration mixed with fear.

A daylight robbery on an Italian highway involved an armored vehicle carrying cash. pic.twitter.com/ddDLlpePTQ — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 9, 2026

While viewers online have heavily criticized the armed cash van's vulnerabilities, noting how easily robbers bypassed its defences despite reinforcements.

Online discussions also note repeated attacks on highways in Puglia and Abruzzo. Many ask why these vans lack guards, stronger armor, or live tracking. Robberies called "assalto al portavalori" by armed gangs are on the rise.

The video resembles of a Hollywood action film. Viewers compare it to The Italian Job or Fast & Furious. They see fire, fake police cars, gunfights, and a huge blast. Some call it "movie chaos" in real life.













