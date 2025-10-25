Dreaming Of Qatar? Golden Visa Explained: Check Eligibility, Benefits, And Process

Qatar Golden Visa: Qatar’s Golden Visa, aka the Residency-by-Investment programme, allows foreign investors and professionals to obtain long-term residency in the country by meeting specific criteria.

The Qatar golden visa program offers benefits such as residency, business opportunities, and access to Qatar’s infrastructure and lifestyle. Interested applicants must fulfill eligibility requirements, complete the application process, and meet investment thresholds to secure it.

Qatar Golden Visa

According to media reports, the Qatar Golden visa is derived from 2018's Law No. 10, and the programme was introduced in September 2020.

Eligibility For Qatar Golden Visa

According to a report of Business Today, the applicants for the Qatar Golden Visa must fulfill the following criteria:

1- Applicant should have a valid passport

2- There should be a clean criminal record of the visa applicant

3- The investor should be at least 21 years old and have clear proof of investment.

The report further noted that Qatar has an annual quota for 'permanent residence'.

Process Of Qatar Golden Visa Application

As per NDTV, applicants need to provide proof of investment and documents. Following this, the Permanent Residence Card Granting Committee reviews applications.

The process for application for the visa also includes the creation of an account on Qatar's official government portal. Fill all the required fields as shown on the screen that are necessary.

What Documents Are Required For Qatar's Golden Visa?

The following documents are required:

1- Copy of the applicant's passport

2- Police clearance

3- Medical report, proof of fee payment

4- Proof of investment. The Business Today report also stated that a letter from the relevant authority confirming investment would also be required.

(Note: This information is based on media reports; check the official website to know the information in detail.)

What Are The Benefits Of Qatar's Golden Visa?

The Golden Visa of Qatar brings with it a bunch of benefits for the holder, including: the opportunity to work and reside in the country, healthcare, education, real-estate ownership, and even allow sponsorship for family members.