/'Pakistan me talent ki koi kami nahi hai': Driverless test car ploughed straight into a police van in Islamabad | VIRAL VIDEO

A live demonstration of autonomous remote-controlled vehicle technology that took place in Islamabad became a source of controversy due to an accident that happened during the experiment. The video of the mishap made its way around various social media platforms and created a heated online debate regarding the readiness of local initiatives in the field of self-driving vehicles.
The experiment in question took place in the famous D-Chowk area of Islamabad and attracted much public attention instantly.
Remote driving: The driving of the vehicle was done remotely using an internet and satellite connection by a person who was situated somewhere else, developed by Ahsan Jafar, a local technology enthusiast from Abbottabad.
Lack of connection: During the demonstration and while Aliza was explaining the functions of the car from the passenger seat, the internet connection suddenly went out.
The crash: Despite the journalist doing everything in his power to stop the moving vehicle by pulling the handbrake, the car crashed into the side of a police cruiser on the roadside.
In the wake of the controversy that ensued after the accident, Aliza addressed the situation on social media, clarifying what actually happened.
No mischief: He stated that the purpose of the test was to demonstrate innovative abilities of the local youth but not to criticize the creator of the technology.
Almost fatal accident: According to him, if the technical glitch happened on a busy road and not on an experimental road, the consequences could be deadly.
Vulnerabilities of the system: In conclusion of his post, he stated that the remote-piloted system still lacks reliability for driving on public roads.
Behind the scenes…— Sardar Shafqat Ali Khan (@s7600084) August 31, 2026
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The public responded to the mishap with humor and criticism as soon as the crash video hit the internet.
Humour: Many social media users filled up the comments with funny reactions to the high-tech failure.
Grassroots innovation: Some users praised the technology as a promising step in developing self-driving cars despite the embarrassing hitch.
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