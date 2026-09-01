Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'Pakistan me talent ki koi kami nahi hai': Driverless test car ploughed straight into a police van in Islamabad | VIRAL VIDEO

'Pakistan me talent ki koi kami nahi hai': Driverless test car ploughed straight into a police van in Islamabad | VIRAL VIDEO

Watch the chaotic moment a remotely operated driverless car lost connection and plowed straight into a parked police van during a live test in Islamabad.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 08:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 08:22 AM IST
'Pakistan me talent ki koi kami nahi hai': Driverless test car ploughed straight into a police van in Islamabad | VIRAL VIDEO
Image Credit: Driverless test car ploughed straight into a police van in Islamabad. (X/@ww3mediaa)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Pakistan me talent ki koi kami nahi hai': Driverless test car ploughed straight into a police van in Islamabad | VIRAL VIDEO
2
3
4
5