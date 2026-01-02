‘Drone Attack’ On Putin’s Residence? Russia Releases Video, Ukraine And EU Call It Fake

Bern/Kyiv: Russia has released a video claiming that Ukrainian forces attempted a drone attack on President Vladimir Putin’s private residence, an allegation that has been dismissed by the European Union and Kyiv as false and misleading.

A senior EU diplomat called Russia’s claim a “deliberate distraction” and said it appeared aimed at undermining ongoing peace negotiations. European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas warned on social media, “No one should accept the baseless claims of an attacker targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilians indiscriminately.”

Russia releases video of #Ukrainian 'drone strikes' on Putin's residence.



The footage shows the strike on Putin’s residence as drones reportedly flew deep into Russian territory. pic.twitter.com/PN2N42cZny — Upendrra Rai (@UpendrraRai) January 1, 2026

Her post was seen as a direct response to Russia’s narrative.

Earlier this week, Russian authorities alleged that an attack targeted Putin’s private house near Lake Valdai in northwest Russia. The Kremlin stated it would review ongoing peace talks following the alleged incident.

Russia’s Evidence, Official Statements

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov first revealed about the purported attack, and Russian media and officials have since repeatedly highlighted the claims in strong terms. Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian parliamentary defense committee, said, “This is a strike at the heart of Russia. There can be no forgiveness for what Ukraine has done.”

Initially, the Kremlin said there was no benefit in publicly sharing evidence. However, on Wednesday (December 31, 2025), the Russian military released a video it claims shows the drone attack attempt. The footage includes a map allegedly depicting drones launched from Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv regions and shows a drone lying in a snowy forest. A soldier stands nearby, states, “This is a Ukrainian Shaqlun drone.”

Zee News could not independently verify the video or the location shown. While the drone resembles models produced in Ukraine, its components are inexpensive and available online. It means they cannot be definitively linked to the Ukrainian military.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also released footage of a local claiming to have heard rocket-like noises at the time of the alleged attack. Russian investigative media, however, reported that they spoke to more than a dozen residents near Putin’s residence, and none reported hearing anything unusual. One resident said, “If this had happened, everyone in town would have been talking about it.”

Ukraine Calls Russia’s Claims Absurd

Ukraine dismissed the Russian claims as “ridiculous”. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told Reuters, “They are not even serious about fabricating a story.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky also strongly denied the allegations, suggesting the claims were linked to attempts to disrupt U.S.-mediated ceasefire talks.

Speaking on New Year’s eve, he said, “The peace agreement is 90% ready; only 10% is left. Russia is trying to undermine the positive environment between the United States and Ukraine.”

Kyiv authorities issued a brief aerial alert on Wednesday night after drones were reportedly spotted, but no attacks or damage were reported.

International Reactions

US special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Zelensky to discuss ending the war, strengthening security guarantees and ensuring the conflict does not reignite. Consultations also involved the national security advisors of the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

The alleged drone attack prompted reactions from global leaders. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over reports targeting Putin’s residence, tweeting, “Diplomatic efforts are the most effective path to ending the conflict. All parties must focus on these efforts and avoid actions that could jeopardise peace.”

US President Donald Trump said he was “extremely angry” over the incident. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the alleged attack and said in a post on X, “Such incidents pose a serious threat to peace, security and stability, especially at a time when efforts to achieve peace are ongoing.”