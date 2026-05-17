Drone strike at UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in UAE

A drone strike causes fire outside the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday. The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced that a fire broke out in an external electrical generator located outside the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra, reported AP.

According to the statement, cited by the Associated Press, there were no injuries and no impact on the plant’s radiological safety levels.

The incident follows a drone strike amid a fragile ceasefire between the United States of America and Iran. While the truce has held so far, tensions persist, raising fears of a return to open warfare in West Asia and a further prolongation of the global energy crisis triggered by the conflict.

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This is a developing story; further details are awaited.



