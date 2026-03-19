NewsWorldBREAKING | Unidentified drones spotted over DC base housing Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth; US on high alert
BREAKING | Unidentified drones spotted over DC base housing Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth; US on high alert
Unidentified drones detected over Fort McNair, housing Marco Rubio & Pete Hegseth. The White House meets as U.S. bases move to "Level Charlie" amid Iran tensions.
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U.S. authorities have detected a series of unidentified drone incursions over Fort McNair, a sensitive Army base in Washington, D.C. The sightings are causing significant alarm as the base serves as the residence for Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
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