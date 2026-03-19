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NewsWorldBREAKING | Unidentified drones spotted over DC base housing Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth; US on high alert
MARCO RUBIO

BREAKING | Unidentified drones spotted over DC base housing Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth; US on high alert

Unidentified drones detected over Fort McNair, housing Marco Rubio & Pete Hegseth. The White House meets as U.S. bases move to "Level Charlie" amid Iran tensions.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | Unidentified drones spotted over DC base housing Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth; US on high alertUnidentified drones spotted over DC base housing Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

U.S. authorities have detected a series of unidentified drone incursions over Fort McNair, a sensitive Army base in Washington, D.C. The sightings are causing significant alarm as the base serves as the residence for Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

 

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