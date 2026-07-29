/Middle east conflict expands: Drone attack hits US-owned tanker at Egyptian Mediterranean Port; oil prices surge | SHOCKING VIDEO

The ongoing war in the Middle East saw a significant climax on Wednesday as bomb-laden drones attacked a key natural gas shipping terminal on the Mediterranean coast of Egypt, hitting a U.S.-owned floating storage tanker and causing a fire to break out in a neighboring ship.
According to reports from British maritime security company Ambrey, the attack took place at Egypt's strategically vital Damietta port. However, while it is reported that the crew on board had been safely evacuated and the fire contained, there have been no claims of responsibility for the assault.
The attack represents a significant geographical expansion of the conflict, which has now spread from the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea to a point which has sent shock waves through global energy markets as Brent crude prices rose by over 8% to above $90 per barrel.
In the wake of the Mediterranean port attack, coordinated retaliatory military strikes were carried out by the United States and Saudi Arabia targeting Iran-aligned paramilitary units operating in Iraq.
The Egyptian government has announced that a U.S.-flagged gas tanker, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, was struck by a drone in the Damietta port area of Egypt. pic.twitter.com/t8H0SBKnkh— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) July 29, 2026
The joint operations have been the first time that Saudi Arabia has engaged in such coordinated military strikes against a common foe along with the United States in the ongoing war.
The attacks were preceded by a one-day halt in "Operation Epic Fury," with the American president Donald Trump warning of imminent escalation following the attacks by the Iranians on the US forces stationed in Jordan and energy vessels in the strait of Hormuz.
The joint strikes have put tremendous pressure on the political situation in Iraq, bringing to light serious tensions in the new government led by PM Ali al-Zaidi, as Iranian factions demanded a prompt reaction from the government.
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