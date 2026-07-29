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  • /Middle east conflict expands: Drone attack hits US-owned tanker at Egyptian Mediterranean Port; oil prices surge | SHOCKING VIDEO

Middle east conflict expands: Drone attack hits US-owned tanker at Egyptian Mediterranean Port; oil prices surge | SHOCKING VIDEO

Middle East war expands as a US-owned tanker is hit by drones at Egypt's Damietta port, while joint US-Saudi strikes trigger fresh retaliatory threats.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Middle east conflict expands: Drone attack hits US-owned tanker at Egyptian Mediterranean Port; oil prices surge | SHOCKING VIDEO
Image Credit: Drones hit US tanker at Damietta port.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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