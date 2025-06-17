‘Drop Israel’: How Trump’s ‘Peace President’ Mask Is Slipping And His MAGA Base Revolting

Washington, D.C./New Delhi: The man who once promised to bring troops home and end America’s wars may now be edging closer to igniting another one. And this time, the loudest alarms are not coming from Democrats, but from Donald Trump’s own backyard.

Just six months into his second term, he finds himself in the eye of a political firestorm, which is not triggered by inflation or immigration, but by missiles. Israel’s dramatic strikes on Iranian targets, allegedly given a quiet green light by Washington, have rattled the president’s “America First” loyalists. They are now accusing him of sleepwalking into a war they never signed up for.

Tucker Carlson did not mince words. “Let Israel fight its own battles We are not their army,” the Friday newsletter of the former Fox News host thundered. He slammed what he called the “war-hungry government” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that the support of U.S. citizens would only serve to fuel future terror and risk American lives for a foreign agenda.

It was a sharp rebuke from one of Trump’s most influential media allies, and it was not isolated.

Republican Senator Rand Paul was even more direct. “The American people voted for peace in 2024. They did not vote for another endless war in the desert. Mr. President, this is not the mandate you were given. Don’t betray it,” he posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, typically a staunch Trump defender, issued a carefully worded but pointed message. “I am praying for peace. Peace. That is my official position,” she said.

The quiet rage from within the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement is now impossible to ignore. “Drop Israel” has morphed from a fringe slogan into a rallying cry among younger conservatives who feel Trump has strayed from the core promise that got him re-elected – no more wars.

Trump’s Calculated Silence

Trump has not officially declared war, but the signals are anything but neutral. He praised Israel’s military hardware. He warned Iran of “consequences”. And in a cryptic post, he boasted that America’s weapons are the “most lethal in the world”, hinting that more support could be coming.

Despite claiming diplomacy was still on the table, Trump admitted he was aware of the Israeli strikes before they happened. Still, he made no move to stop them.

Critics see that as a bait-and-switch. “He spoke the language of peace right up until the bombs started falling. He gave everyone the impression that diplomacy would have a chance. Then boom – Israel attacks, and Trump’s credibility collapses,” said Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute.

The Ghosts of Wars Past

For younger Republicans especially, the scars of Iraq and Afghanistan have not faded. Endless deployments. Billions in wasted spending. Veterans returning in body bags or with shattered lives. And what was gained?

Nothing, say many in Trump’s base.

Charlie Kirk, one of the most vocal young conservative influencers, echoed that frustration, “We are done being cannon fodder for someone else’s war. MAGA does not stand for Middle East Ground Assault.”

Even Trump’s most ardent supporters worry that history is repeating itself. During his re-election campaign, Trump mocked the military interventions of the Bush-Cheney era. He slammed Kamala Harris for aligning with “Muslim-hating warmongers” and boasted that under his rule, America would stop invading countries.

But as missiles lit up Iranian skies, many wondered whether Trump was morphing into the very thing he once destroyed on the campaign trail.

A Fractured Coalition

In Congress, support for Israel’s strikes remains strong among establishment Republicans and Democrats alike. But a new fault line has emerged, one that cuts across the conservative movement.

Younger Republicans, libertarians and anti-interventionists are banding together to form a new kind of right-wing foreign policy – isolationist, skeptical of foreign entanglements and increasingly hostile to the once-sacrosanct US-Israel alliance.

Polls reflect the shift. A recent Pew survey found that 50% of Republicans under 50 now hold an unfavorable view of Israel, a staggering figure that would have been unthinkable even a decade ago.

“This is the beginning of a political realignment. There is now a credible conservative opposition to America’s blank-check relationship with Israel, and Trump is at risk of losing them,” said Jon Hoffman, a defence analyst at the Cato Institute.

With Iran responding with counter strikes and a possible regional war looming, Trump faces a defining test. He can double down on support for Israel and risk dragging the United States into another Middle Eastern inferno or he can listen to the base that put him back in the White House.

Either way, the myth of Trump the peacemaker has been torched.

And in the smoldering fallout, his MAGA movement may never look the same again.