Drop nuclear ambition, 1-month ceasefire, keep Hormuz open: What's inside Trump's 15-point plan to end Iran war

The United States has reportedly presented Iran with a comprehensive 15-point proposal aimed at ending the war and dismantling its nuclear programme, while President Donald Trump claimed Tehran that “would like to make a deal.”

The proposal, sent through intermediaries, lays out a broad framework to end hostilities, limit Iran’s nuclear activities, and alter its role in the region, according to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

It reportedly calls for Iran to dismantle its three primary nuclear facilities, halt all domestic nuclear enrichment, and suspend its ballistic missile programme. The plan also aims to restrict Tehran’s support for proxy groups and to ensure the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The plan proposes a one-month ceasefire and requires Iran to pledge that it will never seek to develop nuclear weapons. It also calls on Tehran to stop all enrichment activities and transfer all enriched material to the International Atomic Energy Agency within an agreed timeframe.

In addition, the proposal seeks the shutdown and dismantling of the Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow nuclear facilities, while ensuring that the UN nuclear watchdog is granted full access to relevant information within Iran.

On the regional level, the proposal urges Iran to end its reliance on proxy groups and to stop financing and arming them. It also includes measures to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open as an unrestricted maritime route.

Issues related to missiles are expected to be addressed in a later phase, with proposed limits on both their number and range. The plan further calls for restricting Iran’s military capabilities strictly to defensive purposes.

In exchange, Iran would receive the removal of all sanctions related to its nuclear programme. According to officials cited by the publication, the United States would also support the development of a civilian nuclear project in Bushehr for electricity generation, while keeping it under supervision.

The proposal further calls for the elimination of the “snapback” mechanism that enables the automatic reimposition of sanctions.

Overall, the framework largely mirrors earlier demands made during the Trump administration prior to the start of the war on February 28, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The plan was conveyed through intermediaries, with Pakistan serving as a key channel in the diplomatic effort, alongside Turkey and Egypt, which are working to facilitate talks between US and Iranian officials, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

However, significant differences remain between the two sides, as Iran continues military actions across the region, including strikes on Israel, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, the reports added.

In optimistic tone, Trump on Tuesday said, Iran is ready to negotiate. “They’d like to make a deal,” he told reporters during an Oval Office event. “They’ve agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

He also said talks are ongoing. “We’re talking to the right leaders, and they want to make a deal so badly,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post.

The diplomatic initiative comes amid ongoing military escalation and economic pressure related to the conflict, which is now in its fourth week.