Drug lord down, nation in flames: Mexico descends into chaos after death of drug kingpin El Mencho

Mexico, a neighbouring country of the United States, is witnessing widespread violence following the death of notorious drug mafia leader El Mencho.

Gunfire, arson, and clashes have been reported across several regions. In some areas, there is intense firing, while in others, there is an eerie silence.

The violence is linked to the killing of El Mencho, considered one of the world’s biggest drug traffickers. The White House has confirmed that US intelligence was involved in the operation against him. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the killing of El Mencho and the violence that followed it:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch DNA episode here:

Killed in a military operation

El Mencho was the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), often described as the world’s largest drug cartel.

Mexican forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa town in Jalisco state, where he was hiding. During a gun battle with the army, he was seriously injured and died while being taken to Mexico City. Mexico’s defence ministry confirmed his death.

'Revenge' violence spreads

Following his killing, violence spread across Mexico. The unrest has affected 20 of the country’s 31 states.

More than 14 people, including seven National Guard personnel, have been killed. Violence has spread from Jalisco to Michoacán and Guanajuato.

Road blockades have been reported at over 250 locations, with vehicles set on fire. In Guadalajara, the Jalisco capital, where his influence was strongest, the international airport has been deserted amid panic. Schools have been closed, and residentshave been warned to remain indoors.

Global advisories issued

India and the United States have issued advisories for their citizens in Mexico. Experts warn that after El Mencho’s death, gang wars could intensify as smaller groups compete for control.

US pressure and Trump's reaction

The United States had designated the CJNG a 'foreign terrorist organisation' in 2025 and announced a $15 million reward for El Mencho.

After his death, President Donald Trump wrote on social media: “We’re winning too much, it’s just not fair.”

Scale of drug trade

Mexican drug cartels earn an estimated $14 billion to $50 billion annually from illegal drug sales. About 90 percent of cocaine reaching the United States passes through Mexico.

Around 30-40 per cent of cocaine entering the US was linked to the cartel led by El Mencho.

Drug overdoses cause about 84,000 deaths annually in the United States. In 2023-24 alone, illegal drugs caused an estimated $2.7 trillion in economic losses to the US, about 10 percent of its GDP.