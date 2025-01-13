Dual Success For Real Estate Tycoon Kiran Khawaja: Fajar Realty Achieves Best Real Estate Agency & Agent Awards In Dubai

Fajar Realty is one of the best real estate brokerage companies in the UAE. Fajar is one of the most awarded companies which has earned many national and international acknowledgements in a very short period. Kiran Khawaja the dynamic and successful CEO of Fajar Realty led Fajar Realty to the new heights of success. Recently Kiran Khawaja was awarded in appreciation of her excellent service, commitment, and contribution at the Arabian Best of Best Awards, which were held on December 13, 2024, at The Westin Dubai Mina Hotel in Dubai.

She was awarded the “Best Real Estate Agency Value for Money” in this prestigious award show. The Arabian Best of Best Awards, which recognise and reward the best performers in the Arabian region, were held with much fanfare. Business tycoons from a plethora of categories like professional business services, technology, real estate, travel & tourism, beauty, cosmetics, construction, robotics, automation, and other industries walked away with the coveted awards. The icing on the cake moment for Kiran Khawaja came when she walked away with the Best Real Estate Agent (Dubai) Award 2024-2025, which was presented by the International Property Awards.

Kiran has been an inspiration for real estate professionals across the globe and has carved a niche for herself in the real estate market of the UAE which has set her apart from the other real estate companies in the region.

Speaking to the media after winning the award, Kiran said, "I am really happy and elated to have won this award. It is a great privilege to be recognised as ‘Best Real Estate Agency-Value for Money’ and Best Real Estate Agent (Dubai) award at these award shows. I am proud of the impact I have been able to make in the Emirates, and Dubai in particular, which is the major hub for international trade and investment with Dubai’s real estate market.”

Kiran has been the UAE media's focus since she won many prestigious awards and recognition in her illustrious 18-year journey. It may be recalled that Kiran has won many accolades and awards for her hard work and zeal. She walked away with Asia One UAE’s Greatest Brands 2023-2024' and the much-coveted ' Fashion Factor – Businesswoman of the Year 2024.’ She was presented with the Gulf Achiever’s Award for Best Real Estate Agency for the year 2024. In recognition of her efforts in the real estate industry, she had the privilege of winning the Global Saga Awards Dubai 2024 – Top Female CEO which was presented by none other than Bollywood Super Star Sunil Shetty.

Further adding to her accolades is an array of awards, with Fajar Realty securing honours such as the 'DAMAC Top Performing Agency,' 'Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023,' and the 'Emaar Token of Appreciation Award.' Additionally, they were given the Menaa Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.

(Disclaimer: This article is part of India Dotcom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication program. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)