'Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be blown up': US economist warns UAE against entering Iran war

Leading US economist Jeffrey Sachs has warned the United Arab Emirates against entering the war, stressing the immediate risks to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which are built as tourist hubs rather than secure military zones.

Sachs argued that the UAE has entangled itself in an "absurd mess" and is continuing to "double down" on its errors through its alignment with the US and Israel, news agency ANI reported.

"Basically, Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be blown up if the UAE gets into the war. These are resort areas. These are tourist destinations. These are not fortified missile defence areas. These are places where rich people are going to party and put their money. And to enter a war zone is to defeat the entire purpose of a place like Dubai. The Emirates got itself into an absurd mess with its eyes open. And it keeps doubling down, by the way," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sachs described the Gulf nations’ decision to align with the US via the Abraham Accords as an "invitation for disaster," increasing their reliance on American protection and creating what former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger called a "fatal friendship."

"Entering the so-called Abraham accords, basically siding with Israel and the United States and such fraught political circumstances, was an invitation to disaster for the Emirates, but the point is these governments in the Gulf bet everything on American protection. That's their basic bet. They said, we have the US military facilities. They will protect us. Therefore, we can act as we see fit. We can make deals as we see fit. And we don't have to worry. This is a fundamental miscalculation," he said.

Sachs urged the UAE to avoid "doubling down on a losing proposition" and to assess the situation carefully to safeguard its security.

This assessment mirrors the escalating rhetoric from Tehran. On March 20, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally urged West Asian countries to block US use of their military bases for strikes against Iran.

Iran even called these bases the "root cause" of the ongoing crisis and warning that allowing such actions would constitute complicity in aggression.

"Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emphasises the Urgent Need for Regional Countries to Act to Prevent the Continued Use of Their Territory and Facilities by America and the Zionist Regime for Conducting Military Aggression Against Iran," Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's X post read.

The spokesperson also warned that nations hosting US military bases could face repercussions if those facilities are used in attacks on Iran. Meanwhile, Gulf states have condemned Iran’s strikes on their energy infrastructure, signalling stronger support for the United States in the conflict.

With the inputs from agency...