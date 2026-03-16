Dubai-bound Emirates flight returns to Kochi after ‘security incident’ near Dubai airport

An Emirates flight en route to Dubai was forced to return to Kochi, Kerala, following a security incident. Flight EK533 departed from Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 4:30 am this morning with 325 passengers on board, but was redirected after sudden closure of Dubai International Airport on Monday.

Dubai Airport also posted on its X handle about the suspension, saying, "Flights at DXB are temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff," while advising passengers to contact their airlines for the latest flight updates.

The decision comes after a new security threat near Dubai Airport on Monday, which led to a temporary halt in operations. Reports indicate that a drone hit a fuel tank, causing a fire near the airport. Several flights have since been redirected to Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International.

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According to reports, the Emirates airlines has advised passengers to avoid Dubai Airport.

Operations at the airport have been disrupted since the US-Iran conflict began last month. While authorities have been attempting to fully resume services, repeated missile strikes from Iran in various parts of the city have hindered these efforts. The UAE reported intercepting 1,600 drones and over 300 missiles launched by Iran since the start of the conflict.

In a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Iran has reportedly urged people to evacuate the region’s busiest port and two other ports in the UAE, marking its first threat directed at non-US assets in the country.

In an interview with MS Now, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, alleged that the United States launched attacks on Iran’s Kharg Island and Abu Musa Island from two locations in the UAE—Ras Al-Khaimah and another site “very close to Dubai.”