/Dubai declares 10 days of mourning after death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Dubai has declared 10 days of official mourning following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of Dubai’s Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Sheikh Ahmed, who was 76, died on Monday, September 21, the Ruler’s Court announced. Flags across the emirate will fly at half-mast throughout the mourning period, which began on Monday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, paid tribute to his brother in a message on X.
‘May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May Allah have mercy on you, my brother,’ Sheikh Mohammed wrote.
He said that although Sheikh Ahmed was no longer with them, he would remain in their prayers and hearts. He also prayed for his brother to be granted a place in Paradise and for his family and loved ones to find patience and solace.
رحم الله الشيخ أحمد بن راشد آل مكتوم..— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 21, 2026
رحمك الله يا أخي … حللت عند رب كريم عظيم .. تغيب عن أعيننا ولا تغيب عن دعائنا وقلوبنا يا أحمد.
أسكنك الله فسيح جنانه .. وألهمنا وأحبابك الصبر والسلوان.. وإنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون . pic.twitter.com/asvSZAb4BL
Presiden of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also condoled the demise of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. In a X post UAE President said, "I extend my sincere condolences to Mohammed bin Rashid on the passing of his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose longstanding contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding continue to inspire our nation’s journey of progress. May God rest his soul in eternal peace and mercy and grant his loved ones comfort during this difficult time."
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, also mourned his uncle and prayed for his mercy and forgiveness.
I extend my sincere condolences to Mohammed bin Rashid on the passing of his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose longstanding contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding continue to inspire our nation’s journey of progress. May God rest his soul… pic.twitter.com/kR3ZqSHsnK— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 21, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the Royal family and the people of Dubai on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid.
In an X post Prime Minister said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come. I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace."
Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His efforts to serve society will be cherished by generations to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2026
I convey heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Dubai. May his soul rest in eternal peace.@HHShkMohd
Born in 1950, Sheikh Ahmed was the youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Ruler of Dubai.
He graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before joining Dubai’s Central Military Command, where he eventually became Commander-in-Chief.
Sheikh Ahmed also served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security and held senior positions linked to Dubai’s security establishment.
He was also associated with business, real estate and sporting interests in the emirate, including A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Real Estate Centre.
The mourning period follows the Ruler’s Court announcement on Monday, with flags to remain at half-mast across Dubai for 10 days.
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