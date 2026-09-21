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Dubai declares 10 days of mourning after death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Sheikh Ahmed was the youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Ruler of Dubai.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Dubai declares 10 days of mourning after death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Image Credit: @MohamedBinZayed/X

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Dubai declares 10 days of mourning after death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
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