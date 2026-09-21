/Dubai declares 10 days of mourning after death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Presiden of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also condoled the demise of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. In a X post UAE President said, "I extend my sincere condolences to Mohammed bin Rashid on the passing of his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose longstanding contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding continue to inspire our nation’s journey of progress. May God rest his soul in eternal peace and mercy and grant his loved ones comfort during this difficult time."