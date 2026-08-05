/'Seven booms' reported in Dubai: Mysterious blasts and smoke near Jebel Ali trigger online alarm | VIDEO

The uncorroborated claims of massive explosions and huge amounts of smoke being seen in the Jebel Ali industrial area of Dubai surfaced on social media channels early Wednesday morning, leading to speculations in various online news feeds. According to initial reports, the sound of multiple explosions was heard at around 2:40 am local time, with residents in nearby towns witnessing the flames and smoke emanating from the site, which is about 25 miles southwest of downtown Dubai.
Residents from nearby towns, such as Al Furjan and Palm Jumeirah, flooded the social media sites with their observations regarding the disturbance. People said that they heard multiple loud sounds of explosions followed by sirens right after the sounds could be heard from the industrial zone.
BREAKING: Yemen's Houthis have struck the industrial area of Jebel Ali in Dubai, UAE, per initial reports. Widespread fires and plumes of smoke over the area and multiple explosions in Dubai in the past few minutes. pic.twitter.com/eMH9ASsNeT— The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) August 5, 2026
Videos and photographs posted on X (formerly Twitter) show a huge amount of smoke rising over the residential areas, with faint flames visible behind apartment buildings and villas. Screenshots of the flight tracking map showed minor diversion of flights' routes above the emirate.
A number of prominent social media sources stated that the explosions resulted from tensions arising from missiles or drones in the region. Other social media personalities talked about accidents in the industrial-free-zone region.
But none of these claims are substantiated or confirmed by any military or governmental authority. The Dubai Media Office as well as the UAE Civil Defense has always reacted quickly whenever there have been unverified claims regarding security or fire outbreaks in the emirate.
So far, there have been no statements from the UAE government about the actual reason behind the morning fire outbreak.
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