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'Seven booms' reported in Dubai: Mysterious blasts and smoke near Jebel Ali trigger online alarm | VIDEO

Social media users reported hearing multiple loud explosions near Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial zone early Wednesday morning. Plumes of smoke were filmed rising near residential areas, though official confirmation regarding the cause remains awaited from UAE authorities.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
'Seven booms' reported in Dubai: Mysterious blasts and smoke near Jebel Ali trigger online alarm | VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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'Seven booms' reported in Dubai: Mysterious blasts and smoke near Jebel Ali trigger online alarm | VIDEO
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