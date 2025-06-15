Dubai Marina Skyscraper Fire: Over 3,800 Residents Evacuated From 67-Storey Building | WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the 67-storey Marina Pinnacle tower in Dubai Marina on Friday night, prompting a large-scale emergency response. Over 3,800 residents were safely evacuated from the building, with Dubai Civil Defence teams working tirelessly for six hours to bring the fire under control.

According to the Dubai Media, specialised teams successfully evacuated all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments without any reported injuries. The evacuation was completed without incident, and authorities are now working with the building's developer to provide temporary housing for the displaced residents.

The fire, which started around 9:30 pm, drew large crowds and an immediate response from Dubai Civil Defence, police, and emergency medical teams. Videos shared on social media showed residents rushing out of the building with their faces covered, as thick smoke billowed from the tower.

Some residents reported that the initial response within the building was lacking urgency, with many unaware of the fire until they saw fire trucks outside or neighbors knocking on their doors. However, Dubai Civil Defence executed a swift and coordinated evacuation, guiding residents safely through stairwells and elevators.

Key Developments in the Incident:

Fire Brought Under Control: Dubai Civil Defence teams worked for six hours to extinguish the blaze, with control measures remaining in place and the situation fully managed by firefighting teams.

No Injuries Reported: All 3,820 residents were evacuated safely, with ambulance teams and medical personnel providing support.

Temporary Accommodation: Authorities are working with the building's developer to arrange temporary housing for displaced residents, prioritizing their safety and well-being.

Investigation Underway: The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, with authorities launching an investigation.

Previous Incidents: Marina Pinnacle has experienced a previous fire incident in 2015. Additionally, the nearby Torch Tower caught fire in 2015 and again in 2017